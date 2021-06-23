Tears, as policeman shot by suspected kidnappers is buried in Ekiti

Tears, as policeman shot by suspected kidnappers is buried in Ekiti

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 10:43 pm


Nigeria Police

Nigeria Police

Tears, on Wednesday, flowed freely, as the remains of Insp Adewumi Abiola, killed by suspected kidnappers, was buried in Igbemo Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiola was shot dead on June 16, a day after celebrating his 40th birthday, by suspected kidnappers, who also abducted four Chinese rail workers at a construction site in Alaagba village, Ogun.

The expatriates were, however, released from hostage on Tuesday.

The deceased, who was attached to “P Department Operations,” Oyo State Command, was an escort to the Chinese contractors handling Lagos/Ibadan rail project before his demise.

The remains of Abiola, brought from Ibadan by a team of police personnel, were interred at his uncompleted building in Igbemo Ekiti.

NAN reports that the late police inspector was survived by an 80-year old mother, Mrs Olubiyo Abiola, a young wife and four children, who are all in primary schools.

The slain officer’s elder sister, Mrs Caroline Bamigboye described the police officer’s death as traumatising.

An uncle to the deceased, Chief Laolu Omosilade, applauded the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, for her swift action, which, he said, hastened the release of the body for burial.

Omosilade, a former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti council, called on CCECC, police authorities as well as Oyo and Ekiti state governments to assist the family the late officer left behind.

“The most pathetic aspect of the whole thing is that Adewumi’s brother, who had a hunchback, was also gruesomely murdered by suspected ritualists about four years ago on Aramoko/Itawure road in Ekiti.

“The mother relies on Adewumi for survival and now, the life support has been removed. People should show empathy toward this distraught woman,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Dapo Abiodun 37 mins ago

    APC appoints Gov Abiodun as chairman of Anambra primary election committee
    David Beasley, Executive Director (top), World Food Programme 45 mins ago

    WFP appeals to the world to save starving population in Madagascar
    The Grammy awards plaque received by Wizkid 52 mins ago

    Wizkid receives Grammy awards plaque
    Governor Nyesom Wike 59 mins ago

    Criminals sponsoring campaigns against curfew imposed on Rivers -Gov. Wike
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (middle); Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry-Banigo (1st right); the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani (2nd right) and former Senate President Senator Adolphus Wabara (3rd left) during the flag off of reclamation of 52 hectares of land for Abonnema and Obonoma towns on Wednesday. 1 hour ago

    Wike praises community for resisting plot to rig 2019 election
    Jail: Two teachers remanded over murder of 8 year old boy 2 hours ago

    Court remands 2 teachers for alleged murder of 8-year-old boy
    Senate in session: 2 hours ago

    Senate approves establishment of Federal University of Medicine, Abeokuta
    2 hours ago

    Banditry: Nigerian Army tackles Gumi