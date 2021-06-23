Uzodinma appoints 11 Permanent Secretaries

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 9:53 pm


Governor Hope Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State:

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo on Wednesday appointed 11 new Permanent Secretaries to further strengthen the state’s civil service for maximum productivity.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, made available to journalists in Owerri.

Nwachukwu said the new permanent secretaries were directors who recently sat for a competitive examination with other colleagues and were found to have met the conditions required for promotion to the office of permanent secretary.

Those appointed are Mrs Edith Ekene Edith; Mrs Moran Okoro; Rev. Reginald Udeh; Mr Cletus Akowundu and Mr Ifeanyi Obiyo.

Others are Dr Daniel Ogacheko; Bimbola Ogunsanya; Mrs Sabina Onwuchi; Mrs Obiageri Nwugo; Mr Godson Okeoma and Mrs Hope Anyiam.

