Wizkid receives Grammy awards plaque

Wizkid receives Grammy awards plaque

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 11:51 pm


The Grammy awards plaque received by Wizkid

The Grammy awards plaque received by Wizkid

By Priscilla Osaje

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid, has received his Grammy award plaque.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wizkid became the second Nigerian to receive a plaque after Burna Boy received his own few weeks ago.

The singer, who said he was so excited, took to his Instagram handle @wizkidayo to announce the award of plaque to his fans and music lovers, as he display the award photo of the plaque with his name on it.

On March 14, the Nigerian superstar won ‘Best Music Video’ for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the 63rd Grammy Award, which was held in Los Angeles, United States of America.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owned the song and featured artists, Saint John and Blue Ivy.

The award would also go to Jenn Nkiru, who directed the video.

The song, which was made for Beyonce’s album ‘Lion King’, ‘The Gift,’ also featured other Nigerian artists in October 2019.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star won awards at the 2021 Grammys alongside Burna Boy.

Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with American music star, Beyoncé, ‘Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album’. while Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category.

Meanwhile, some of Wizkid’s fans have taken to his instagram page to relive and praise the singer’s achievement.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Dapo Abiodun 37 mins ago

    APC appoints Gov Abiodun as chairman of Anambra primary election committee
    David Beasley, Executive Director (top), World Food Programme 45 mins ago

    WFP appeals to the world to save starving population in Madagascar
    Governor Nyesom Wike 59 mins ago

    Criminals sponsoring campaigns against curfew imposed on Rivers -Gov. Wike
    Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (middle); Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry-Banigo (1st right); the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani (2nd right) and former Senate President Senator Adolphus Wabara (3rd left) during the flag off of reclamation of 52 hectares of land for Abonnema and Obonoma towns on Wednesday. 1 hour ago

    Wike praises community for resisting plot to rig 2019 election
    Jail: Two teachers remanded over murder of 8 year old boy 2 hours ago

    Court remands 2 teachers for alleged murder of 8-year-old boy
    Nigeria Police 2 hours ago

    Tears, as policeman shot by suspected kidnappers is buried in Ekiti
    Senate in session: 2 hours ago

    Senate approves establishment of Federal University of Medicine, Abeokuta
    2 hours ago

    Banditry: Nigerian Army tackles Gumi