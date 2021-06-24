Buhari allocates houses to 1994 Super Eagles squad

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the 1994 Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, making real a promise by the Federal Government.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Thusrday.

Shehu stated that the approval followed a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde-Raji Fashola, submitted to the President.

He said the president, therefore, approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crew members had received their houses already.

The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.