Gunmen whisk former Kogi lawmaker, Makama from Abuja hotel

Gunmen whisk former Kogi lawmaker, Makama from Abuja hotel

Thursday, June 24, 2021 12:38 pm


Friday Sani Makama

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

An unspecified number of persons, including a two-term former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Friday Sani Makama have reportedly been attacked and whisked away from an hotel in Abuja, by gunmen. Makama represented Igalamela Odolu State constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The attack occured in the early hours of Thursday, when the heavily armed men stormed the Hilltop hotel located in Tugun Maga village, in Zuba area of the FCT.

Kogiflame reports that hotel Manager called a family member related to Makama, Prince Frederick Adejoh (Oma Onu Aya), and others in a distressing call saying they have been kidnapped.

It is yet to be determined if the armed gang are kidnappers and the reason behind the operation.

The armed men shot sporadically into the air to scare away the security men on guard and kidnapped the owner of the hotel and the guests.

Confirming the story, manager of the Hotel Mr Adejoh Maquile said there were signs of blood on the ground and they could identify who among the victims sustained the injury.

Tunga Maje is on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, where the hotel is located is notorious for gunmen attacks.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Merkel maintains opposition to patent waivers for Covid-19 vaccines
    One of the victims of the accident 30 mins ago

    Accidents claim 70 lives in Edo, Delta, Anambra 
    Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday 40 mins ago

    Alleged child molestation: Baba Ijesha pleads not guilty
    42 mins ago

    Day herdsmen told me Akure land belonged to them
    Atiku: Court to hear suit on his citizenship 55 mins ago

    Court to hear suit querying Atiku Abubakar’s citizenship
    56 mins ago

    IPOB and Bandits: Nigerians Spit Fire on Sheikh Gumi
    Abdulrasheed Bawa and Bola Tinubu 1 hour ago

    Tinubu’s witch-hunt: A highway to nowhere! (Open letter to Abdulrasheed Bawa)
    Photo: Emmanuel Amaize (left), Bayo Iremoje Credit: Standard Gazette 2 hours ago

    Edo man, Amaize, butchers in-law for allegedly slapping his mother