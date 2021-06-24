Gunmen whisk former Kogi lawmaker, Makama from Abuja hotel

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

An unspecified number of persons, including a two-term former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Friday Sani Makama have reportedly been attacked and whisked away from an hotel in Abuja, by gunmen. Makama represented Igalamela Odolu State constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The attack occured in the early hours of Thursday, when the heavily armed men stormed the Hilltop hotel located in Tugun Maga village, in Zuba area of the FCT.

Kogiflame reports that hotel Manager called a family member related to Makama, Prince Frederick Adejoh (Oma Onu Aya), and others in a distressing call saying they have been kidnapped.

It is yet to be determined if the armed gang are kidnappers and the reason behind the operation.

The armed men shot sporadically into the air to scare away the security men on guard and kidnapped the owner of the hotel and the guests.

Confirming the story, manager of the Hotel Mr Adejoh Maquile said there were signs of blood on the ground and they could identify who among the victims sustained the injury.

Tunga Maje is on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, where the hotel is located is notorious for gunmen attacks.