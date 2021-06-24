IPOB and Bandits: Nigerians Spit Fire on Sheikh Gumi

*Some call him “Special Adviser on Media to Bandits!”

Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, an Islamic cleric, scholar, one time Nigerian Army Captain, Mufti and Mufassir at the Kaduna Central Mosque, is under serious verbal attacks by Nigerians. There is a reason for that. He compared bandits with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), waving the second one off as a band of cold blooded murderers. To him, bandits kidnap only for money.

Gumi told Arise TV earlier in the week: “IPOB is attacking the army, the police INEC and other government institutions killing our men in service.

“The herdsmen are kidnapping children not to kill them but to get money ; so how can you compare somebody who is killing our gallant men directly to somebody who is kidnapping children to make money and not kill them. Look, we need fairness in what we are doing.”

Now Nigerians are daily taking him to the cleaners. While Richard Akinnola, a journalist and human rights activist called “Sheikh Gumi, Special Adviser, Media to the bandits,” Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, one time aviation minister, took a dig at the cleric, saying he would “end up in hell fire.”

Fani Kayode said: “Just listen to this heartless defender of child-abductors and cold-blooded killers. He is a dark and wicked soul, a callous Philistine and an unrepentant barbarian. Every bloodthirsty terrorist and Janjaweed bandit should be brought to justice, exterminated and sent to hell. Those that speak for them, defend them and attempt to rationalize or justify their barbaric actions like this unconscionable and evil creature deserve worse. Hell-fire awaits you.”

Ademitunji Afolabimi, another critic wondered why the DSS “is yet to invite Gumi for questioning over his utterances.” George Esiri, like Akinnola, also called Gumi, “Special adviser to goverment on bandits affairs and senior special adviser on media to bandits.”

Also, Ken Chidozie believed Gumi is “a foot soldier of some sort.” Seun Ojo advised that this “commander in chief of bandits must be chained.” Unyime Edet lamented why “he’s walking freely on the streets of Nigeria without anyone asking him questions.” Success Ayobore submitted: “This Gunmi man should have been with the DSS by now, but fortunately for him, he is not an Igbo man from the South East that can be hounded at will, threatened with war and killed without question.”