Kebbi abduction, danger signal to security in North-West, says Gov. El-Rufai

Thursday, June 24, 2021 10:54 pm


Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Bello
Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described the recent abduction of school children in Kebbi as a danger signal to security in the North-West region.
El-Rufai made the statement on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi when he paid a sympathy visit on Gov. Atiku Bagudu.
He said it was saddening that the criminality that plagued some states in the north had crept into Kebbi.
“We were very happy that the challenges of banditry and kidnapping that plagued Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and even Kaduna did not affect Kebbi.
“Kebbi was an Island of peace in a sea of banditry, the recent development is disturbing, it portends a serious danger to security in the North-West region” he said.
The governor stated that the insecurity currently affecting the state would negatively impact on food production.
“Kebbi has become the centre of rice production in the country, rice is  eaten by many Nigerians, this is another reason this development is disturbing,” he said.
El-Rufai said that the Kaduna state government is doing its best to tackle the security challenges in the state, and
commended the Federal Government for its support.
“As a state government, there is a limit to what we can do, we have no full control over the army, the police or the air force.
“The security agencies have been doing their best, we all need to do more, we all have to play our roles in the circumstance we find ourselves,” he said.
The governor expressed optimism that the security challenges in the region would soon be completely stamped out.
In his remarks, Bagudu, commended El-Rufai for the visit and prayers for the state, saying that he had shown visible commitment to the fight against insecurity.
“You have championed series of meetings to foster inter-state collaboration in tackling this monster,” he said.
Bagudu said that the abduction of school children was a direct affront on the future of the country and not just Kebbi.
The governor commended security agencies for the proactive steps being taken to rescue the students.
“We need to all show commitment towards restoring law and order in our land, we cannot allow this type of incidents to intimidate us,” he said.
It would be recalled that some students of Federal Government College  Birnin Yauri in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state, were recently abducted

