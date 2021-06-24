Man, 76, arrested for alleged attempt to kill son

Thursday, June 24, 2021 4:11 pm


By Mujidat Oyewole

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 76-year-old father,  Zubair Audu, in Kwara, for  allegedly attempting to kill his son with a locally-made rifle.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman for the NSCDC Command in Kwara, Mr Babawale Afolabi.

Afolabi explained that the operatives of the corps at Pake in Kwara North received a distress call that the suspect was chasing his son with a locally-made rifle.

According to Afolabi, the timely intervention of the corps anti-vandal patrol team saved the situation.

He, however, said that the search for the boy, who is now at large, had begun.

Afolabi said that investigation revealed that the father and his  son were “in good relationship before the life-threatening incident’’.

He added that further investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident had begun.

