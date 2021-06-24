Merkel maintains opposition to patent waivers for Covid-19 vaccines

Merkel maintains opposition to patent waivers for Covid-19 vaccines

Thursday, June 24, 2021 2:14 pm


German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out strongly on Thursday against suspending patent protection for coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, in what is likely to be her last government statement to parliament.Speaking to the Bundestag ahead of an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Merkel said she backed increasing the production of vaccines for poorer countries through increased licensing.

“In contrast, I consider a politically obtained release of patents to be the wrong way to go,’’ she told lawmakers.

The development of vaccines will only succeed, she said, if intellectual property protection is not suspended.

Merkel announced in October 2018 that she planned to exit the political stage at this September’s national election, marking the beginning of the post-Merkel era after 16 years in power.

She turns 67 next month.

Thursday’s statement also represented another step in her farewell to public life after holding her final parliamentary question session on Wednesday.

Thursday’s EU summit could also be her last.

Merkel is set next month to hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, where she is seen as a key supporter of the trans-Atlantic alliance.

However, her comments to parliament on Thursday underline her differences with the U. S. on vaccinations.

Washington has proposed the suspension of patents to increase the production of vaccines for poorer countries.

In addition to Germany, Britain and the EU Commission are also opposed to waiving patents.  (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    One of the victims of the accident 26 mins ago

    Accidents claim 70 lives in Edo, Delta, Anambra 
    Baba Ijesha in court on Wednesday 36 mins ago

    Alleged child molestation: Baba Ijesha pleads not guilty
    38 mins ago

    Day herdsmen told me Akure land belonged to them
    Atiku: Court to hear suit on his citizenship 51 mins ago

    Court to hear suit querying Atiku Abubakar’s citizenship
    52 mins ago

    IPOB and Bandits: Nigerians Spit Fire on Sheikh Gumi
    Abdulrasheed Bawa and Bola Tinubu 1 hour ago

    Tinubu’s witch-hunt: A highway to nowhere! (Open letter to Abdulrasheed Bawa)
    2 hours ago

    Gunmen whisk former Kogi lawmaker, Makama from Abuja hotel
    Photo: Emmanuel Amaize (left), Bayo Iremoje Credit: Standard Gazette 2 hours ago

    Edo man, Amaize, butchers in-law for allegedly slapping his mother