N2m fraud: Court remands Fidelity Bank official

Thursday, June 24, 2021 5:31 pm


 

Fidelity Bank headquarters, Lagos

Aminat Amusa, an official of Fidelity Bank has been ordered to be remanded by a Federal High Court in Ibadan on Thursday over an alleged N2 million fraud.
Justice Uche Agomoh, according to a Freedomonline report, ordered that Amusa be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after she had pleaded not guilty to the crime
Agomoh adjourned the case until October 13, 14 and 15 for commencement of trial.
The report has it further: ‘Earlier, counsel to the EFCC, Mr C. A. Okoli, had informed the court that the defendant was facing an eight-count charge bordering on stealing.
Okoli further said that Amusa committed the crime between April 16 and July 6, 2018 in Ibadan, Oyo State.
According to the prosecutor, the defendant, as an Account Officer at a branch of Fidelity Bank in Ibadan, was in charge of the account of one Azeez Alao.

Alao, he said, alerted the commission that the bank official had stolen his money.

The prosecution stated that a total sum of N2,033,360 was discovered to have been stolen from Alao’s account by the defendant.

Okoli said that the offence contravened provisions of Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2007

