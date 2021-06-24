Police hunt for kidnappers of Igala Prince, hotel guests in Abuja

Thursday, June 24, 2021 4:52 pm


Men of the Federal Capital Teritory Police Command have launched a manhunt for criminals who kidnapped an Igala Prince and some hotel guests at Tungan Maje community.

The FCT Police Spokesperson,  Mariam Yusuf told PRNigeria that the police are on the trail of the gunmen.

“Immediately, we received the information, the Command launched a manhunt of special squad to apprehend the gunmen and free the victims.”

The suspected gunmen had early Thursday morning stormed Tungan Maje, a community along Zuba-Gwagwalada highway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and abducted the owner of the hotel and guests that included some politicians.

A security source said, “What we have gathered so far is that the gunmen allegedly  abducted the owner of Hilltop hotel, an Igala Prince known as Frederick Adejoh and a former legislator in Kogi State, Friday Sani Makama alongside unspecified number of guests.

“The armed men shoot sporadically into the air to scare aware the security men on guard, before kidnapping the hotel owner and guests.”

Recently that the Command’s Anti Kidnapping Squad arrested members of Tungan-Maje kidnapping gangs and recovered huge ransome payments.

The gang members belonged to a notorious syndicate involved in major abductions along Bwari-Byzahin, Kuje-Kwali axis and Niger State.

Other suspects were arrested for threatening residents of Tunga-Maje to pay ‘ransom’ to avoid being kidnapped.

