Saudi Arabia bars South Africans from 2021 Hajj pilgrimage

Thursday, June 24, 2021 4:35 pm


Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia (file photo)

South African Muslims will be barred from attending Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year.

For the second consecutive year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued limitations on attendees to the annual pilgrimage. The Saudi government said this year’s prayers will be limited to residents and citizens from within its borders.

About 5,000 South Africans usually attend the Hajj each year.

“The total number of pilgrims this year is limited to only 60,000 people. This includes all nationalities and citizens inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it said.

It added that anyone planning to register for the prayers must be vaccinated.

Hajj is held in Mecca on the last month of the Islamic calendar. (PANA/NAN)

