Tinubu’s witch-hunt: A highway to nowhere! (Open letter to Abdulrasheed Bawa)

By Progressives for BAT

Dear Mr. Bawa, there’s an adage in Yoruba parlance which says, ‘eni bá wo ìséjú akàn, á pé létí omi’ which literally translates to saying ‘whoever desires to see the blinking of a crab eye, will wait by the riverside for a very long time’. It summarily amounts to the height of stupidity. This is a perfect description of the about-to-start journey of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC under you, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as the new helmsman. We do not want to believe you are displaying some youthful exuberance or some traits of puerile or juvenile dispositions going by your recent utterances concerning a dead and buried case.

Dear Mr. Bawa, in any case, whether your action is jejune or premeditated, it is an effort in futility. We will start by saying that it is the wish of every patriotic Nigerian to see you succeed in which case we are also wishing you avalanche breakthroughs in the fight to sanitise our polity of the odious and odoriferous ooze of corrupt tendencies.

However, such war against corruption must be carried with utmost transparency and not to satiate some vested interests who feel they have an axe to grind with their perceived political nightmare in the personage of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We sincerely hope and wish you will not allow yourself to be used by some unscrupulous political paperweight opportunists to achieve a mirage selfish end.

Dear Mr. Bawa, we are not only puzzled but utterly astonished when we listened to a speech of yours recently at a news conference while responding to a question about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Permit us to say the least, your response was suspicious and unprofessional. If we may ask, what investigation is ongoing at the moment? Is it the same open and closed unsubstantiated case or you were just reacting to the social media hoopla, we mean the baseless and useless social media allegations? Much as we pray for you to succeed, we hope you will not be led like a sheep to the slaughterhouse, on a mission impossible by looking for what is not lost.

Dear Mr. Bawa, history beckons! We want to believe you will not allow yourself to be used as a means for some to gain undeserved political mileage. Expectedly, you and your team should learn from our recent history. You should by now have known that becoming a tool in the hands of politicians is a dangerous game and we strongly advise you not to travel on the bridge to nowhere. It is in your best interest to toe the line of caution. Need you to be told that even the previous rapacious administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency tried desperately to cage the Jagaban Borgu but to no avail? Asiwaju Tinubu is a juggernaut that cannot be crushed by mere mortals.

It is instructive at this juncture to sound this to the skull of the political miscreants and scallywags dancing ‘azonto’ because of the unguided utterance from you that they had better focus on their gasping-for-breath political careers and tighten their belts because Asiwaju’s political sagacity and wisdom will give any candidate a bloody nose even with his hands tied backward.

You are a young promising officer whom providence brought to the limelight. You should therefore be circumspect lest fame and Tinubu’s political adversaries push you to your inglorious end earlier than expected. A chase after Àkànbí omo olódó ide is analogous to a shortcut to a dead-end fiasco!

Dear Mr. Bawa, permit us to conclude this piece by assuming that those statements credited to you were taken and reported out of context. We want to assume also that your years of service with the anti-graft agency should have given you some experience with a quantum technical know-how of the nitty-gritty of your assignment.

If however, you still require some tutelage, it will be in your interest to seek expertise from your predecessors such as Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Mrs. Farida Waziri, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, or Ibrahim Magu. Enough said!

Hope you take a cue!

Signed

Progressives for BAT