Umahi: Late commissioners were my destiny helpers

Thursday, June 24, 2021 10:27 am


Governor David Umahi: appoints new aides

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi 

 

By Christian Ogbonna

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has described two of his commissioners who recently passed on as his destiny helpers.

Fidelis Nweze, Ebonyi Commissioner for Infrastructural Development died at the Turkish Hospital in Abuja on Tuesday following an auto crash, barely a week after Mrs Uche Okah, Commissioner of Housing  passed on.

Mr Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to Gov. David Umahi, on Media and Publicity on Thursday said Ebonyi Government has begun a three-day intercessory prayer following the death of two commissioners in the state in a statement.

“The two commissioners are irreplaceable and I am saying it with all sense of sincerity, they are destiny helpers to me; while we live, let us live well,’’ Nwaze quoted Umahi as saying in the statement.

As part of the mourning, a prayer tagged “God Protect Our Dear State and Leaders’’ is being organised in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi chapter.

Nwaze quoted the governor as saying that the prayer was for the leaders in the state and Nigeria at large.

The governor has ordered for autopsy on Nweze.

“We have directed an autopsy on Nweze. We have also directed that the driver and orderly should go to the Commissioner of Police and make their statements.

 

