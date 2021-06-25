25 Years After : The Jumper, Ajunwa, Gets Her Flat

Friday, June 25, 2021 7:07 am


Chioma Ajunwa

By Adegbenro Adebanjo

In 1996 Chioma Ajunwa leapt into the history books inside the Olympic Stadium in Atlanta Georgia, USA .
She beat all others to the Olympic Gold medal of the Women long jump event and became the first Nigerian to win an Olympic Gold Medal.

Olympian Chioma Ajunwa: Emotional moment…

On arrival in Nigeria , after the Atlanta 96 Games , the Police woman was Celebrated and the then Lagos State Military Administration, Buba Marwa, promised her a 3 Bedroom flat for her feat. The promise went unfulfilled for 25 years .
On Thursday June 24, 2021 Governor Babajide Sanwoolu redeemed the pledge that was made 25 years ago to Olympian Chioma Ajunwa . Ajunwa now a Deputy Commissioner of Police could not contain her joy .

