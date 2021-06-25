Anambra Election: Crises in APGA, PDP Will Give APC Victory

… APC Patriots, Anambra Boasts

A leading pressure group, APC Patriots, Anambra has charged aspirants of the All Progressives Congress to close ranks in order for the party to win the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election.

Speaking against the backdrop of intense crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and the People’s Democratic Party, PDD, the APC Patriots said that the discordant tunes emerging from both parties leaves the state open for APC to take.

“Given the procedural imperfections that attended APGA’s screening process, leading to the unfazed disqualification of otherwise qualified aspirants, and the musical chairs trailing the party’s national chairmanship, APGA’s participation in this year’s Anambra governorship election remains a matter of conjecture.

“In fact, the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to decline the party’s list of delegates is a major development which we have since taken judicial notice of,” the group said.

“For the PDP, the multiplicity of court injunctions and rulings emerging from the camps of disparate godfathers, and unending disputations over which delegates’ list to work with, has cast the party in legal entanglement that can only be resolved way after the November 6 election.

“We, therefore, commend our party’s aspirants for engaging in electioneering devoid of calumny and underhand tactics, and urge them to sustain such exemplary conduct.”

The APC Patriots, Anambra which steering committee consists of the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, Dozie Ikedife, as Coordinator, and parades three former House of Representatives members, Honourables Emeke Nwogbo, Chizor Obidigwe and Afam Ogene; former National Assembly aspirants in 2019, Mike Mbanefo, Ike Chidolue and Chidi Ogbaji; the party’s zonal youth leader, Olisaemeka Onyeka, and Barrister Chuks Chinwuba, a renowned political strategist, has been in the forefront of ensuring victory for the APC in this year’s Anambra gubernatorial election.

Part of it’s strategies included the April 27, 2021 Interactive Session which it convoked at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The event was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, all the aspirants, ministers, and leading political figures from the South east, including former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

At that epochal event, the aspirants had pledged to go about seeking the party’s ticket in an atmosphere of camaraderie – a pledge, which the APC Patriots noted they have sustained till date.

Signed

Hon. Victor Afam Ogene

Spokesman, APC Patriots, Anambra