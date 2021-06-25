Buhari postpones London trip

Friday, June 25, 2021 2:55 pm
By Ismaila Chafe
The Presidency says the medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for June 25, has been postponed.
Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday
According to the presidential aide, a new date will be announced in due course.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was last on medical trip to London in March.
What do you think?