Buhari postpones London trip

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency says the medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for June 25, has been postponed.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday

According to the presidential aide, a new date will be announced in due course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was last on medical trip to London in March.