Buhari postpones London trip

Buhari postpones London trip

Friday, June 25, 2021 2:55 pm


Muhammadu Buhari: Postpones London trip

President Muhammadu Buhari: Postpones London trip

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency says the medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for June 25, has been postponed.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday

According to the presidential aide, a new date will be announced in due course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was last on medical trip to London in March.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Gree AC unveils Stephanie Linus as Brand Ambassador
    20 mins ago

    “Locally Assembled Hyundai Kona Fantastic” – Osinbajo, after Test-Drive
    42 mins ago

    Ayinla Omowura- The Movie
    President Buhari (second from left) welcoming Nwaoboshi 1 hour ago

    Just in: Buhari welcomes Sen. Nwaoboshi to APC
    Ngige: says Igbo people not marginalised under Buhari administration 1 hour ago

    Ngige’s Sermon on the Month
    2 hours ago

    How we can save Nigeria from famine – Taiwo Adeoye
    2 hours ago

    Anambra Election: Crises in APGA, PDP Will Give APC Victory
    3 hours ago

    Anambra 2021: Ensnarling Senator Andy Uba to Victory