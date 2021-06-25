Ex-Oyo Commissioner’s wife shot dead in Ibadan

Friday, June 25, 2021 9:36 pm


By Suleiman Shehu

The Police Command in Oyo State, has confirmed the killing of Mrs Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Matters, in the state by unknown gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Mrs Odetomi was shot dead on Friday in her residence at Ashi, Bodija Area of Ibadan, when unknown gunmen invaded her house.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to NAN in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the deceased, aged 66, died immediately after being shot.

“Updates on Investigations would be provided in due course,” he said.

