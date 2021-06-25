Orelope –Adefulire calls for concerted efforts to tackle drug abuse  

Friday, June 25, 2021 10:02 pm


Princess Adejoke Orelope - Adefulire

Princess Adejoke Orelope – Adefulire

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has called on all stakeholders to join hands to reduce the incident of drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the society as a way or reducing the increasing acts of violence, especially among the youths in Nigeria.

The presidential aide who stated this in a statement she issued to mark the 2021 Edition of  International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day,  noted that this is because drug abuse is at the root of the increasing cult wars and other violent crimes in communities across the country.

The World Drug Day is marked on 26 June every year, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse. The theme of this year’s event is: Share Drug Facts to Save Lives.

Speaking on the theme, the presidential aide called on all stakeholders to join the campaign to disabuse the misleading notions that are contributing to the abuse of drugs among Nigerian youths.

“Embarking on massive awareness to stop the growing incidence of drug abuse among our youth is important because the future of our country is at stake. We should all join in this very important task and support government agencies saddled with such tasks,”  said Orelope Adefulire.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the new Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Rtd. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa and his team over the reinvigoration and strides recorded since taking over the leadership of the agency.

