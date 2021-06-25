Truck crushes student to death in Ogun

By Abiodun Lawal

An unidentified secondary school student was crushed to death on Friday in an accident involving a truck loaded with cement around Sabo junction in Ilaro, Yewa South local government area of Ogun.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesman, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred around 1:12pm.

The TRACE spokesperson explained that the accident was caused by excessive speeding by the truck driver.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the Dangote truck was coming from Ibese and heading towards Owode-Idiroko when the unfortunate incident happened.

“The driver of the truck lost control due to brake failure and crushed the student who was returning home from school. “Some students trooped out in their numbers and set the Dangote truck on fire.

“They also insisted that Fire fighters should not put off the fire and instead vandalised their truck,” he said.

He said that the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the General hospital, Ilaro.