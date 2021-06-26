Anambra Poll: Soludo best candidate for APGA-Speaker

The Speaker, Anambra House of Assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, says the emergence Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Governorship election as most deserving.

Okafor, in a congratulatory message to the APGA candidate in Awka on Saturday, said that Soludo had outstanding qualities and marketable potential. Soludo is an Economist and former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The former CBN governor emerged winner of the APGA primary election on Wednesday after securing 740 votes out of 795 valid votes cast to be the party’s flag bearer in the Anambra Governorship election scheduled for Nov. 6. Other aspirants in the Dr Victor Oye organised APGA primary were Rep. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Chief Damian Okolo and ThankGod Ibeh who scored 41 votes, seven votes and 4 votes respectively.

The Speaker commended the party leadership, stakeholders and members for ensuring a peaceful primary election.

Okafor, who expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the election, said that APGA, being a mass movement of progressives, would continue to retain the seat of Anambra State government.

He urged other aspirants who contested the primary election to support Soludo’s candidature in the interest of the party and the people of the state

Okafor also called on APGA faithful in the state to intensify efforts in mobilising support for the party to ensure victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.