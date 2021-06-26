Burkinabe, Nigerien soldiers kill more than 100 terrorists

Burkinabe and Nigerien soldiers have neutralised more than 100 terrorists since 10 June, following a joint military operation on the borders of the two countries, the Burkinabe national army announced in a statement on Saturday.

It said the joint team, which involved several hundred soldiers from both countries, also seized or destroyed weapons.

About 100 motorbikes and vehicles, improvised explosive device (IED)-manufacturing equipment, and communication equipment were seized or destroyed, according to the statement.

The area covered by the operation includes Dori, Mansila and Diapaga, in Burkina Faso, and Téra, Torodi and Tapoa in Niger. (PANA/NAN)