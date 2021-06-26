COVID-19: Abayomi receives awards, says Lagos lost 12 doctors, 2 nurses

By Kemi Akintokun and Oluwakemi Oladipo

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the state has already lost 14 health professionals – 12 doctors and two nurses in the battle of COVID-19 pandemic.

Abayomi spoke after he received award of the Most Outstanding COVID-19 State Health Commissioner of the year at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State also won an award for the Most Responsive COVID-19 State of the year at the ceremony.

The event which was held on Friday night at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, had as its theme: “Celebrating Our Healthcare Heroes”.

Responding to the honours, Prof. Akin Abayomi appreciated all the health workers in Lagos State for the two awards.

Abayomi dedicated the awards to all the healthcare practitioners who helped the state combat COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the health workers did not go to their various homes for weeks because they were providing healthcare to COVID-19 patients.

” During the battle of COVID-19 ,we lost 14 of our health professionals – 12 doctors and two nurses.

“Due to people still dying of COVID-19 around the world,we implored the third wave committee to stop Lagos State from going to third wave.

” The team is to make sure that we can carry on with our economic livelihood in the centre of excellence.

“We have a policy not to receive any award on COVID-19 because the disease is still existing but today we are here to acknowledge some of the bravery of all the health front line workers,” the Lagos State health commissioner said.

Dr Anthony Omolola, Chairman, Advisory Board of Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2021, said” We are very proud of how Lagos State Government and Ministry of Health responded to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“NHEA is a special award because we do our work and deeds diligently to select those who impacted the health care space in Nigeria.

“Our aim is to become the best in Africa and working toward all over the world,” he said.

He added that in March 2021, nominations were called for, of which lasted for two months.

“We received over 20,000 nominations and the NHEA jury shortlisted over 100 nominees made up of organisations and individuals both from the public and private sectors for voting.

” The NHEA jury made a shortlist based on published criteria for each set of awards for online voting on the NHEA voting portal.

“We also evaluated claims of nominees simultaneously across the country.

” In a bid to continuously improve our current process to meet international best practice, there was tremendous use of technology with improved security features,” Omolola said.

Dr Shola Alabi, Project Coordinator of the NHEA awards, said that each of the nominees were worthy in their own capacity.

Alabi said that they event could not hold in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“But today, we are all here to celebrate the medical heroes who fought for COVID-19;” he said.

NAN reports that three icons and distinguished personalities of Nigeria healthcare were honoured as lifetime achievement awardees.

The awardees included Gen. Aderonke Kale, Prof. John Idoko and Dr John Nwaiwu.