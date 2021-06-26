Electricity ‘thief’ electrocuted to death in Edo

Electricity ‘thief’ electrocuted to death in Edo

Saturday, June 26, 2021 12:02 pm


The remains of the man dangling on the pole after he was electrocuted to death

The remains of the man dangling on the pole after he was electrocuted to death

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A 42-year-old man, Onyeka Augustin, has reportedly died of electrocution, while allegedly trying to illegally connect electric wire that was initially disconnected by operatives of BEDC Electricity Plc.
According to a statement by the Edo State Police Command Spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, the incident occurred on Friday, at No 6, Akugbe Street, off 1st Upstairs Road Benin City, at about 5.10 pm.
The statement had it that the wire was disconnected at Eguavoen Street, off 1st Upstairs Road, Ikpoba Hill, in Benin.
“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikpoba Hill Division, CSP Moses Olanrewaju, immediately swung into action and drafted operatives to the scene where they met the lifeless body of the man hanging on the wires.
“The body was removed by the Police Operatives and deposited at mortuary,” the statement said.
It added that the police is making effort to contact the family members of the deceased.
Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu, has again appealed to the general public to always shun illegal activities, noting that the result is always disastrous.
While reiteraterating his commitment to a crime free Edo State, Ogbadu noted that information is important to achieving a crime free society.
The CP therefore called on well-meaning people in the State to continue to support the Police with credible information to enable it achieve its mandate of protecting lives and property.

