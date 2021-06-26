Euro 2020 returns with last 16 games

The European Championship resumes on Saturday with the first set of last 16 clashes seeing Denmark against Wales in Amsterdam and Italy take on Austria in London.

A coronavirus travel ban means few Wales fans will be in the stadium but 4,000 Danes are expected at least.

It thus makes it almost like another home game for Kasper Hjulmand’s side after their three emotional group stage matches in Copenhagen.

The shock which followed Christian Eriksen’s collapse in Denmark’s first match turned into a wave of emotional support from their fans.

Wales will therefore need all the cunning of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to compete.

Italy took maximum points in the group stage and are big favourites against Austria, who are playing in the knockout stages of a Euros for the first time.

Neither side expects many fans at Wembley due to coronavirus quarantine rules for supporters when entering Britain.

Following is the full list of round of 16 fixtures (all times GMT):

Saturday

Wales vs Denmark —- Amsterdam, 17:00

Italy vs Austria —- Wembley, 20:00

Sunday

Netherlands vs Czech Republic —— Budapest, 17:00

Belgium vs Portugal —— Seville, 20:00

Monday

Croatia vs Spain —— Copenhagen, 17:00

France vs Switzerland —— Bucharest, 20:00

Tuesday

England vs Germany —- Wembley, 17:00

Sweden vs Ukraine —— Glasgow, 20:00

(dpa/NAN)