‘He is a dogged political tactician’ – Delta APC celebrates Sen. Nwaoboshi

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The Delta Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) says Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi is a courageous, upright and dogged political tactician who “speaks truth to power” and stands firm in the defence of democracy in the face of intimidation by anti-democratic forces.

The party said this while reacting to the defection Sen. Nwaoboshi, PDP representative of the Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, from PDP to its fold on Friday.

The party’s reaction was contained in a statement issued by its State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, on Friday in Asaba.

Erue said that his committee and members of the State Working Committee (SWC) heartily welcome the distinguished Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi to the APC with open arms.

He describes Nwaoboshi as a courageous, upright and dogged political tactician who “speaks truth to power” and stands firm in the defence of democracy in the face of intimidation by anti-democratic forces.

He said, “Sen. Nwaoboshi’s defection from the tyrannical PDP to the Progressives APC family is an attestation to the transformation initiatives of the current APC-led administration’s impacts on the socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians”.

Erue assured Sen. Nwaoboshi of the unwavering support of the party leadership in furtherance of his political aspirations.

Nwaoboshi’s defection followed his suspension from the opposition PDP on Wednesday by the State Working Committee (SWC), Delta State Chapter, for a period of one month for alleged anti-party activities. .