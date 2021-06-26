‘He is a dogged political tactician’ – Delta APC celebrates Sen. Nwaoboshi

‘He is a dogged political tactician’ – Delta APC celebrates Sen. Nwaoboshi

Saturday, June 26, 2021 9:02 am


Senator Peter Nwaoboshi: dumps PDP for APC

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi: dumps PDP for APC

By Ifeanyi Olannye
The Delta Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) says Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi is a courageous, upright and dogged political tactician who “speaks truth to power” and stands firm in the defence of democracy in the face of intimidation by anti-democratic forces.
The party said this while reacting to the defection Sen. Nwaoboshi, PDP representative of the Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, from PDP to its fold on Friday.
The party’s reaction was contained in a statement issued by its State  Caretaker Committee Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, on Friday in Asaba.
Erue said that his committee and members of the State Working Committee (SWC) heartily welcome the distinguished Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi to the APC with open arms.
He describes Nwaoboshi as a courageous, upright and dogged political tactician who “speaks truth to power” and stands firm in the defence of democracy in the face of intimidation by anti-democratic forces.
He said, “Sen. Nwaoboshi’s defection from the tyrannical PDP to the Progressives APC family is an attestation to the transformation initiatives of the current APC-led administration’s impacts on the socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians”.
Erue assured Sen. Nwaoboshi of the unwavering support of the party leadership in furtherance of his political aspirations.
Nwaoboshi’s defection followed his suspension from the opposition PDP on Wednesday by the State Working Committee (SWC), Delta State Chapter, for a period of one month for alleged anti-party activities. .

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Farah: will not defend his 10,000 metres Olympic title after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games. 23 mins ago

    Farah misses out on Olympics, fails to qualify for 10,000m
    File: MSF worker: Three killed in Ethiopia 32 mins ago

    Ethiopian Crisis: Murder of three MSF staff saddens US
    MURIC Director Ishaq Akintola 44 mins ago

    MURIC counters Gumi, says government must not negotiate or talk with bandits
    45 mins ago

    This Life …. Between Mbappe and Ronaldo
    58 mins ago

    We’ll Reposition Agric As Bedrock of Taraba Economy- Gov Ishaku
    1 hour ago

    Yes, we actually invited Sheikh Gumi- DSS
    Professor Akin Abayomi 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Abayomi receives awards, says Lagos lost 12 doctors, 2 nurses
    Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo: emerges APGA governorship candidate 2 hours ago

    Obiano says Soludo will ll win all 21 LGAs better in November