Insecurity: Blame game no longer fashionable, fight back – Masari

Saturday, June 26, 2021 9:32 am


Governor Masari of Katsina State

Governor Masari of Katsina State

Bamalli Abbas

Gov. Amina Masari of Katsina State said on Friday that blaming the Federal Government and security agencies on issues of insecurity is no longer fashionable.

Speaking in Katsina while inaugurating an operation and communication centre at the state’s police headquarters, the governor said the only choice left was for people fight back.

“The era of blaming the Federal Government and security agencies on issues of Insecurity is over; let us wake up and see how we can tackle the problem ourselves. Fighting back is necessary.

“We cannot fold our arms and be waiting for security personnel from other places to come to our aid, therefore, everybody should be a police personnel by giving valuable information to security agencies,” he admonished.

While lamenting that for six years now, the battle with hoodlums had been going on in Katsina, he stressed the need for people to do the needful for the battle to come to an end.

“It is time for all of us to come together and confront the criminals so that the battle can come to an end.

“Security issue is our responsibility; we do not have to surrender ourselves and expect others to fight for us; I cannot see how more committed a security personnel can be, than you,” he fumed.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Mr Sanusi Buba, commended the state government and security agencies in the state for their effort in the fight against criminals in the state.

He said the centre would not only bring security agencies in the state together, but also assist in sharing information that could help in addressing the security challenge bedeviling the state and the country in general.

