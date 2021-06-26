Kogi: Gunmen raid Assembly complex

By Richard Elesho/Lokoja

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly has said there is an urgent need to rejig the security architecture of the State legislature. He said this while reacting to the raid of the Assembly complex by unknown persons at the weekend.

The heavily armed bandits reportedly stormed the complex and carted away properties valued at millions of Naira. The stolen items included armoured cables, television sets and office equipment.

Kolawole confirmed the incident in a chart with journalists in Lokoja. He condemned the sad development, emphasizing that the invasion had exposed the porous security at the complex.

The Speaker warned security men attached to the Assembly Complex to sit up in the discharge of their duties or they would be made to face interrogation over their lapses in the protection of lives and property at the House of Assembly.

He also appealed to security agencies in the state to ensure that perpetrators and those behind the robbery were arrested to avert future occurrence.

He, however, expressed joy that no live was lost during the attack.

The raid of the Assembly complex by robbers was a negation of the claim by officials of the state government that the state is among the safest in the country.