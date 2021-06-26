Road accident claims 11 lives in Osun — FRSC

Road accident claims 11 lives in Osun — FRSC

Saturday, June 26, 2021 9:59 pm


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

By Joshua Oladipo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC ) in Osun on Saturday said 11 persons lost their lives in a ghastly accident that occurred on Gbangan – Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Public Enlightenment Officer, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

Ogungbemi noted that the accident occurred at 9:21 p.m. on Friday around Ayedaade Local Government Secretariat, 5Km from Sasa Bridge in Osun .

She said, “a vehicles with number plate KJA392YA, White Mazda E2000 Bus, collided with another vehicle with number plate GWL427YM, Black Toyota Hiace Bus.

“The persons involved in the accident were 30 males, 2 females , and 1 female child.

“Eleven males lost their lives on the spot while the other 22 persons had various injuries and were all rushed to the closet hospitals.”

According to her, 16 injured victims were taken to Ariremako hospital Gbongan, 6 injured victims were also taken to some hospitals in Osogbo .

”Ife rescue team, which joined us in the rescue operations, after a call was put to them, took six corpses to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile Ife, morgue.

“Four corpses were taken to OAUTH, Ile Ife, morgue by the command night rescue team. The remaining one corpse was taken by the insistent relatives, who are from Hausa community in Lagos.”

She added that seven cell phones, luggage and some amount of money were also recovered at the scene of the accident.

Ogungbemi, however, advised motorists to desist from any form of dangerous driving that could lead to loss of lives and property when making use of the highways.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Gunmen: 4 mins ago

    Just in: Gunmen abduct another Ekiti traditional ruler
    Professor Soludo: 15 mins ago

    Anambra Poll: Soludo best candidate for APGA-Speaker
    Muhammadu Buhari: 38 mins ago

    Drug war deadlier than wars against insurgency, banditry – Buhari
    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 1 hour ago

    2023: I will do everything to support Tinubu, says Olubadan
    Nigeria Police 1 hour ago

    Police rescue 4 abducted women in Zamfara
    Chief Ugochukwu Uba; wins factional PDP primary for Anambra governorship election 2 hours ago

    Sen. Uba emerges flag bearer as PDP holds parallel primary in Anambra
    APC flag: Aspirants protest outcome of Anambra APC governorship primary 2 hours ago

    No primary held in Anambra – 11 APC aspirants
    Aduke Gomez 2 hours ago

    When a woman attends her own funeral