This Life …. Between Mbappe and Ronaldo

Saturday, June 26, 2021 10:51 am


Kylian Mbappe and Christian Ronaldo

 

By Adegbenro Adebanjo

Growing up, Kylian Mbappe idolised Christian Ronaldo . His house , particularly his room , was decorated with the picture of the International Football Super Star . That was some 10 years ago. He dreamt of meeting him some day
2021 : They are both super stars and play together in the same league ( league is used figuratively here) .

They both play for their respective countries

Kylian Mbappé Lottin is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. Mbappé began his senior career with Ligue 1 club Monaco, making his professional debut in 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

May all our good dreams become realisable.

