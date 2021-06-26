This Life …. Between Mbappe and Ronaldo

By Adegbenro Adebanjo

Growing up, Kylian Mbappe idolised Christian Ronaldo . His house , particularly his room , was decorated with the picture of the International Football Super Star . That was some 10 years ago. He dreamt of meeting him some day

2021 : They are both super stars and play together in the same league ( league is used figuratively here) .

They both play for their respective countries

Kylian Mbappé Lottin is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. Mbappé began his senior career with Ligue 1 club Monaco, making his professional debut in 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team.

May all our good dreams become realisable.