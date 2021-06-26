Troops neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara – Army

Troops neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara – Army

Saturday, June 26, 2021 3:06 pm


Troops of the Nigerian military: kill bandits in Zamfara

Troops of the Nigerian military: kill bandits in Zamfara

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says its troops of 8 Division have eliminated an unspecified number of bandits in fierce encounters in Talata Marafa Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that troops, while on a fighting patrol, came under fire from bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in the area.

He said the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops in the fierce encounter that ensued where scores of bandits were neutralised.

According to him, troops also recovered one PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

Nwachukwu also disclosed that the troops neutralised five bandits in another encounter at Bingi village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gun shot wounds during the gun duel while one AK47 riffle, one Motorcycle and three mobile phones were recovered.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their combat resilience and renewed vigour.

“He also urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country.

“He urged communities in the North West to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti- banditry operations,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    Voter apathy mars Jigawa LG poll
    The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya 47 mins ago

    COAS Yahaya to troops: We must end Boko Haram insurgency now
    Governor Matawalle: 1 hour ago

    Zamfara releases N100m to WAEC for debt repayment, 2021 examination fees
    Bashir Jamoh, NIMASA DG 1 hour ago

    11 companies, 4 banks shortlisted for Cabotage Fund – NIMASA
    Nwoye: pulls out of PDP primary for Anambra governorship primary 2 hours ago

    Anambra election: Why I pulled out of PDP primary – Nwoye
    4 hours ago

    Nigerians praise GTB for naming training complex after co-founder, Aderinokun
    5 hours ago

    Osinbajo Attends Premier of “The Silent Baron
    The remains of the man dangling on the pole after he was electrocuted to death 5 hours ago

    Electricity ‘thief’ electrocuted to death in Edo