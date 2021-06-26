Yes, we actually invited Sheikh Gumi- DSS

Yes, we actually invited Sheikh Gumi- DSS

Saturday, June 26, 2021 10:11 am


 

Sheikh Gumi

It was all over the internet on Fiday that  Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, muslim cleric and Mufti of Kaduna Central Mosque, was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS). Was it a mere speculation? No, absolutely not!

That invitation was, on Friday, confirmed by DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya. That was in a WhatsApp platform where he wrote: “Gumi was invited by the Service.”
Afunanya added: “It’s not out of place for the Service to invite any person of interest.”

As we published on this platform yesterday:

“For running verbal liquid in the mouth like a leaking faucet, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, an Islamic cleric, scholar, Mufti and Mufassir at the Kaduna Central Mosque, was invited by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) on Thursday for questioning, VOA reports.

Gumi was, as the report indicated, invited by the DSS after he alleged on Arive TV interview that security officials “work with bandits to carry out criminal activities.”

In fact, the Nigerian Army denied the accusation: “It is essential to remind ourselves that this same military, being accused of connivance, are the ones who recently put their lives on the line to rescue abductees of the Government Secondary School, Birnin Yauri from kidnappers,” the army explained in a statement.

“While the NA will not attempt to excuse the possibility of black sheep amongst its fold, it must be stated unambiguously that it will not condone any form of sabotage or aiding and assisting the enemy by any personnel.”

Apart from the security forces that are angry with Gumi, many Nigerians criticized him over the same interview where he argued that because they kidnap only for money, bandits are better than members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who murder their victims.”

