All set for Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC- Official

Sunday, June 27, 2021 11:51 pm


Governor Matawalle: sets to dump PDP for APC

By Abubakar Ahmed

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, plans to formally defect from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 29, an official has said.

Mr Yusuf Idris, his Director-General, Media, disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Sunday.

“All is now set for our governor to move from the PDP to the APC.

“All the committees that are charged with responsibility for a smooth transition of the governor have reported from their various committees that things have taken shape for the event which is scheduled to hold at a grand reception in Gusau on Tuesday, June 29,” he said.

The media aide said the governor’s planned defection to APC would further strengthen the party in the state.

“Let me emphasise to you that Zamfara politicians have always been a single family and even as a PDP governor, my principal, Gov Bello

Matawalle has always related very well with those in the opposition parties.

“Many people from high and low have followed the governor into the PDP in order to offer their positive advices for the growth and development of the state, some of such persons were given top government positions and responsibilities which they held very well too.

“Under this new development of joining the APC, which will be witnessed by 18 APC governors, the governor will come along with all the

National and State Assembly members as well as the PDP executives from all levels of the state,” Idris said.

He said the governor would be received by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, who double as APC Caretaker Committee Chairman alongside his supporters.

