Anambra 2021: Valentine Ozigbo emerges PDP candidate in parallel congress

Sunday, June 27, 2021 12:27 am


Mr Valentine Ozigbo: emerges winner of PDP primary election for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, former CEO Transcorp PLC  has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Mr Philip Shuaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State and Head of the Electoral Panel who announced the result at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development  Centre, Awka on Saturday.

He disclosed that Ozigbo polled 62 votes and was closely trailed by Dr Obiora Okonkwo who garnered 58 votes.

Mrs Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central in the Senate  was third with 44 votes; Dr Winston Udeh, 12 votes to come  fourth in the contest while Mr Chris Azubogu representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo got 10 votes.

Other aspirants were Dr Godwin Maduka, five votes; Ms Genevieve Ekwochi three votes;  Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwue two votes; Chief Walter Okeke, two votes and Dr Ifenna Okwenna one vote.

A total of 16 aspirants contested for the PDP ticket out of which 12 were present at the venue and three withdrew from the race.

Earlier, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba had emerged winner of the PDP primary organised by Chief Chukwudi Umeaba led faction of the party.

The Umeaba led primary was held at the Paul University Complex, Awka.

The PDP in Anambra is divided between the Chief Ndubuisi led State Executive Committee and Umeaba led Acting Caretaker Committee following a judgement of an Abuja High Court on June 9.

The party at the moment has  two factional candidates one of which will stand for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

 

