Anambra: Andy Uba emerges APC governorship candidate

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Andy Uba has been declared the winner of last Saturday’s gubernatorial primary of All Progressives Congress, APC for the Anambra governorship election.

Uba defeated 13 other aspirants to emerge the party’s governorship candidate in the November 6 election, according to results announced by the chairman of the APC primary election panel and governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

In the result announced early Sunday morning, Uba recorded a landslide win, scoring 230,201 votes to the 28,746 votes of his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo.

According to the committee, the primary election was conducted using the open ballot mode also known as Option A4.

The total vote cast was 348, 490.

See the full results as announced by the Dapo Abiodun committee for each of the candidates:

Senator Andy Uba – 230, 201 Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo – 21, 281

iii. George Moghalu – 18,596

Paul Orajiaka – 4, 348 Geoff Onyejeagbu – 3, 414 Azuka Okwuosa – 17,189

vii. Nwokafor Daniel – 3,335

viii. Ikoobasi Mokelu – 3,727

Kwebuike Ifeanyi – 1,466 Godwin Okonkwo – 5, 907 Ben Etiaba – 4,244

xii. Onuwkwo John Bosco – 28, 746

xiii. Edozie Madu – 3,636

xiv. Maxwell Okoye – 2,540