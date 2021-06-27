Anambra: Sen. Ekwunife reacts to emergence of opponent, Valentine Ozigbo, as PDP flag bearer

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Sen. Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central in the Senate, has congratulated Mr Valentine Ozigbo on his emergence as the PDP flag bearer for the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

Ewunife in a statement on Sunday in Awka, called for formidable unity among party members so that PDP would emerged winner in the governorship election.

Ozigbo polled 62 votes to defeat other aspirants and emerged as the party’s candidate during the primaries held at Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, on Saturday.

Another faction of the party had also elected Sen. Ugochukwu Uba as PDP’s candidate at Paul University playground, Awka.

The senator commended the party leadership, stakeholders and members for ensuring a peaceful primary election.

He urged all party faithful to support Ozigbo’s candidature in the interest of the party and the people of the state.

“I wish to congratulate the winner of the governorship primary election of our great party, PDP, and I join millions of party faithful to give glory to God for granting us a peaceful nomination process.

“In every democratic contest there must be a winner, and as far as our governorship primary election is concerned, a winner has emerged.

“I commend our party leadership headed by the cerebral National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and those who played part in the processes culminating in the primary election,” she said.

Ekwunife appreciated her campaign organisation and support groups; the delegates; Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of the state; Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Sen. Stella Oduah, for their examplary leadership and support.

“Even though we lost in terms of numerical votes, we won the hearts of the people.

“I wish to state that my desire to seek ways to address the developmental challenges of our people and ameliorate the sufferings of millions of residents, remain unshaken.

“As our party, PDP goes into a very critical election which will determine our collective future as a people, I wish to remind the people that PDP remains the best choice for the state.

“God is responsible for the affairs of all. He gives power to whom He wants. We submit to His divine will at all times,” Ekwunife said.