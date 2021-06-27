Car bomb attack injures 15 peacekeepers in northern Mali

Sunday, June 27, 2021 12:00 am


UN peacekeepers on patrol in Bangui

FILE PHOTO: UN peacekeepers on patrol in Bangui

Fifteen peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were wounded on Friday in a car bomb attack in the commune of Tarkint, in the Gao region of northern Mali, the UN mission announced on its Twitter account.

“This (Friday) morning, a temporary operational base of the MINUSMA force near the village of Ichagara was the target of a car bomb attack. Fifteen peacekeepers were injured and are being evacuated,” a statement issued by MINUSMA said.

The statement said that three of the 15 injured soldiers were seriously wounded and were all immediately evacuated and are receiving adequate care.

The nationality of the injured peacekeepers was not indicated.

MINUSMA, created by Security Council Resolution 2100 of 25 April, 2013, has about 13,000 soldiers on the ground. (PANA/NAN)

