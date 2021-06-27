Dr Ejim Chinazom Judith : Triumph of the Human Spirit

Dr Ejim ChinazomBy Adegbenro Adebanjo

She was not deterred by her disability and her perseverance paid off recently at the Medical School of the University of Nigeria ,where she graduated as a full fledged medical doctor

Hear her on June 25,2021 after her feat :

“God did it, he sees the WILL not the WHEEL.

The human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no disability can steal away. Therefore, don’t let your spirit be disabled. Thank you Lord for the battles you brought me over.

Congratulations to the newest doctor in a wheelchair. Dr Ejim Chinazom Judith.MBBS.Nig.

I overcame.”