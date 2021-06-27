Dr Ejim Chinazom Judith : Triumph of the Human Spirit

Dr Ejim Chinazom Judith : Triumph of the Human Spirit

Sunday, June 27, 2021 1:00 pm


Dr Ejim ChinazomBy Adegbenro Adebanjo

She was not deterred by her disability and her perseverance paid off recently at the Medical School of the University of Nigeria ,where she graduated as a full fledged medical doctor

Hear her on June 25,2021 after her feat :
“God did it, he sees the WILL not the WHEEL.
The human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no disability can steal away. Therefore, don’t let your spirit be disabled. Thank you Lord for the battles you brought me over.

Congratulations to the newest doctor in a wheelchair. Dr Ejim Chinazom Judith.MBBS.Nig.
I overcame.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Helen the strong!
    1 hour ago

    Tunji Bello: A mentor extraordinaire at 60
    2 hours ago

    Bewitching Chidinma and this ‘Water Bottle’ generation
    4 hours ago

    Challenging Spanish-Moroccan contempt for African sovereignty.
    Timipre Sylva 4 hours ago

    How Nigeria ‘accidentally’ discovered 206trn cubic feet gas reserve– Sylva
    Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, 5 hours ago

    Why petrol subsidy must go – Sylva
    5 hours ago

    Gunmen release ex-Kogi lawmaker, others
    5 hours ago

    Analysis: Gumi and the Nigerian state