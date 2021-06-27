Edo: Hunters shoot community youths during burial ceremony, injure five

Edo: Hunters shoot community youths during burial ceremony, injure five

Sunday, June 27, 2021 3:15 pm


The hunters arrested for shooting youths during burial ceremony by the police in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Two hunters, John Ebatame and Moses Okoyomon, have been arrested by operatives of Edo State Command, for allegedly shooting into a burial possession, injuring five persons in the process.
The incident occurred on Friday evening, at Ama community, Esan south-east Local Government Area, during the burial ceremony of late Mrs. Martina Rabi.
According to a statement issued by the State Police Command Spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, John and Moses accompanied the corpse from Ubiaja, in Esan south-east, for burial in Ama community.
Trouble however started when John suddenly fired shots from his double-barrel gun into the air, which resulted to the cutting of the community electricity cable from the pole.
“The youth of Ama community, on noticing that he has destroyed their electricity cable, confronted him immediately.
“In the cause of argument, John threatened to shoot at them, which he eventually did that resulted to injuring five persons namely,” Kontongs said.
He gave the names on the injured persons as Mathew Enebor, Sule Kadiri, Christian Okpoke, Momodu Ambrose, Ibadan Okhere, and one other whose name could not be ascertained.
The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.
Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one double-barrel gun and seven expended cartridges.
Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has enjoined the people of Ama community not to take laws into their hands.
Ogbadu who gave the warning in Benin, the state capital, said investigation into the incident has since commenced.
He warned that Edo Command under his watch will not tolerate any act of lawlessness.
“No matter how highly-placed you are, if you commit an offence or threaten the life of another person (s),  you will be made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.
He called on the people the State to continue to provide the police with credible information, so as to forstall any break down of law and order.

