Gunmen release ex-Kogi lawmaker, others

Sunday, June 27, 2021 8:35 am


Friday Sani Makama

The former Kogi Lawmaker, Hon. Friday Makama Sanni and six other persons kidnapped from an hotel in Zuba area of Abuja on Thursday have reportedly regained their freedom.

The gunmen who kidnapped the former lawmaker and six others had demanded the sum of N20million. As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear if money was paid for their release.

It would be recalled that an early morning call from a Hotel Manager who called family members related to the Hon. Friday Makama, Prince Frederick Adejoh (Oma Onu Aya), and others
alerted of the kidnap of the victims.

The armed gunmen were said to have stormed a village called Tunga Maje near Zuba in Abuja and kidnapped Prince  Frederick Adejoh (Oma Onu Aya), and six others from Hilltop Hotel.

The armed men shot sporadically into the air scared aware the security men on guard and kidnapped the hotel guests and owner of the Hotel who is also from Logo State

Tunga Maje along Kaduna-Abuja highway, have long been a notorious area for kidnappers.
Details of their release are still b

