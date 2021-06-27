Sanwo-Olu names new 13-member LASU Governing Council

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed a former Lagos State Accountant General, Mr David Sunmoni, as chairman of the 13-member Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, said in a statement that the appointment was based on the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor.

He said that the visitation panel recommended the dissolution of the previous governing council of the university and by the powers conferred on the governor by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended).

Other members of the Council are Prof. Amuwo Shaffudeen, Mr Anuoluwa Eso, Mr Tolani Sule, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Mr Karl Toriola, Mr Adekunle Soname, Mrs Foluke Abdul- Rasaq, Mrs Moronke Williams, Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs Adenike Fasheun, Mrs Mojisola Taiwo and Dr Hakeem Adetugbobo.

The governor said that the date for the formal inauguration of the new governing council would be announced later.