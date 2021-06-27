Somali execute 18 al-Shabab militants

Somali execute 18 al-Shabab militants

Sunday, June 27, 2021 5:40 pm


Al-shabab militias: 18 executed in Somalia

Al-shabab militias: 18 executed in Somalia

Eighteen al-Shabab militants were executed on Sunday in Galkayo town of Mudug, the Puntland State of Somalia, after being sentenced to death earlier by the court.

The Chairperson of Puntland state court, Mohamud Abdi Mohamed, said that the court proceedings followed through different stages before the execution.

“Puntland State Court of Armed Forces executed 18 al-Shabab militants this morning.

“The convicts were all behind the killings of many of our important people here.

“The court took the right action against them,’’ Mohamed said.

Al-Shabab militants termed the execution as a massacre of innocent civilians by the Puntland state.

The militant group has carried out a series of assassinations and bombings in Galkayo and other parts of the Mudug region.

Puntland officials have vowed to bring to justice any member of the terrorist group or those who engage in terrorist activities. (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Mr Valentine Ozigbo: emerges winner of PDP primary election for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra. 22 mins ago

    Anambra: Sen. Ekwunife reacts to emergence of opponent, Valentine Ozigbo, as PDP flag bearer
    41 mins ago

    Photos: Togo, Ethiopian Airlines, Seek Vodoo Priests’ Help
    3 hours ago

    Anambra, to the Ubah brothers, still remains “a lawless fiefdom”
    UNILAG's zero emission vehicle 4 hours ago

    UNILAG test-runs zero emission vehicle
    Michael Usifo Ataga and Chidinma, the suspect arrested for his murder 4 hours ago

    Ataga’s murder: Family wants Police to go beyond arrest of suspect
    Mr Valentine Ozigbo: emerges winner of PDP primary election for the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra. 4 hours ago

    Anambra poll: Obi congratulates Ozigbo for emerging PDP candidate
    The hunters arrested for shooting youths during burial ceremony by the police in Edo 4 hours ago

    Edo: Hunters shoot community youths during burial ceremony, injure five
    5 hours ago

    Have the Churches Abandoned Campus Evangelism