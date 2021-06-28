2023 Presidency: Bala Mohammed’s campaign posters flood Kano

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

On Sunday, residents of Kano woke up to find Presidential campaign posters of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on their major streets.

The posters were sponsored by a group by the name, Nigeria Patriotic Youths for Bala Mohammed 2023, and carried the slogan, “to move Nigeria Forward.”

Daily Trust reports that this is the latest in a series of presidential campaign posters on major roads and streets of Kano.

The posters were sighted around Flyover Zaria road, Gadar lado, Club road, Zoo Road, Dangi roundabout, Court road among other places.

It would be recalled that Presidential campaign posters of APC’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar among others were among those that have littered the streets of the ancient city.

In a related development, the campaign posters of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello also that of Governor Dave Umahi have appeared in some cities across the country.