2023 Presidency: Bala Mohammed’s campaign posters flood Kano

2023 Presidency: Bala Mohammed’s campaign posters flood Kano

Monday, June 28, 2021 3:56 pm


Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

On Sunday, residents of Kano woke up to find Presidential campaign posters of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on their major streets.

The posters were sponsored by a group by the name, Nigeria Patriotic Youths for Bala Mohammed 2023, and carried the slogan, “to move Nigeria Forward.”

Daily Trust reports that this is the latest in a series of presidential campaign posters on major roads and streets of Kano.

The posters were sighted around Flyover Zaria road, Gadar lado, Club road, Zoo Road, Dangi roundabout, Court road among other places.

It would be recalled that Presidential campaign posters of APC’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar among others were among those that have littered the streets of the ancient city.

In a related development, the campaign posters of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello also that of Governor Dave Umahi have appeared in some cities across the country.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    A cross section of participants and foreign investors at the Ogoni Economic Recovery, Industrial Development, Investment Summit 4 mins ago

    Pollution: Group urges FG to build soil management centre in Ogoni land
    20 mins ago

    Tunji Bello: In the flight of youth
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 39 mins ago

    Lawyer writes Gov Abiodun over Ogun APC primaries
    1 hour ago

    How Nigeria’s Free Trade Zones Can Bring Foreign Direct Investment
    1 hour ago

    IBEDC Dissociates Itself from Sale of Unistar Meters After 2014
    File: Students taking UTME 1 hour ago

    2021 UTME results: Candidates, parents decry low scores
    2 hours ago

    Hearing of forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s $5.78m, N2.4bn fixed for October 7
    3 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Fashola at 58