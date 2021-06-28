Counterinsurgency: Navy conducts clearance operation in Borno

Counterinsurgency: Navy conducts clearance operation in Borno

Monday, June 28, 2021 10:30 pm


NIgerian Navy Personnel in Baga

NIgerian Navy Personnel in Baga

 

Special Boat Service personnel of the Naval Base Lake Chad (NBLC) in conjunction with personnel of 403 Special Force Amphibious Brigade and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have conducted a clearance/ recovery operation at Baga.

The operation was led by Commander NBLC, Commodore Alexander Bingel.

The operation, which lasted for four days covered the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology (FCFFT), Doro Baga, Tangon guava, Kwatan gaba and Kwatan kuyet, was successfully executed and resulted in the recovery of a box of 40mm Automatic Grenade Launcher (AGL) balls.

While appreciating the combat vigour and resilience of the troops, the Commander NBLC, Commodore Bingel commended the troops for their discipline, courage, doggedness and cooperation towards the success of the operation. The troops, not swayed by the success of the operation, projected further to ensure no elements of ISWAP terrorists were left within the area.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Educationist, Chief Alex Olu Ajayi, Odoba of Ado-Ekiti, is 91
    Professor John Ibu alongside Chief Abukenchi Suleiman 1 hour ago

    EFCC arraigns Benue varsity hospital chair for alleged N24.6m fraud
    The alleged cement thieves 2 hours ago

    Bribery allegation: Police rearrest cement ‘thieves’ on bail
    Mr. Sunday Dare: dissolves 31 national sports federations. 2 hours ago

    FG tasks NFF on Sports Development Plan
    3 hours ago

    61 Athletes  to fly Team Nigeria  Flag in Tokyo
    House-of-Reps 5 hours ago

    Reps investigate $30bn alleged revenue leakage
    A cross section of participants and foreign investors at the Ogoni Economic Recovery, Industrial Development, Investment Summit 7 hours ago

    Pollution: Group urges FG to build soil management centre in Ogoni land
    7 hours ago

    Tunji Bello: In the flight of youth