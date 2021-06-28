Facts on king cobra which Oyedepo stays in same room with for 7 hours

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church International (Winners Chapel), revealed in a YouTube video/audio on Sunday how he spent seven hours in the same room with a cobra. It happened, last year.

All of the known cobras are, according to biologists, venomous and many are capable of rearing upwards and producing a hood when threatened. “Their venom is not the most potent among venomous snakes, but the amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite—up to two-tenths of a fluid ounce—is enough to kill 20 people, or even an elephant. King cobra venom affects the respiratory centers in the brain, causing respiratory arrest and cardiac failure.”

Experts added: “The king cobra can kill you the fastest of any snake — in less than 10 minutes. The reason a king cobra can kill a person so fast is because of the large volume of potent neurotoxic venom which stops nerves in the body from working.

Oyedepo narrated:

“You may read all the books have written but until you discover my heartbeat for God, you don’t know my secret.

God knows I love him, all the devils know I love God and God proves perpetually and unending that I truly love him.

So He manifest himself concerning me at His own time.

He does it naturally in all the realms.”

He continued;

“I was in my office and a cobra was found in my wardrobe, the third floor of the building and I worked on that floor seven hours in the previous night and in the morning when they were cleaning, there was a cobra and it stood up.

It was there all night and I was there.

Let me tell you this when you become a lover of God the enemy will leave you alone because every attempt on your life will bounce back on him.

Everybody desires supernatural intervention in their finances but there is nothing you earn as wages that will be equal to wealth, it is the blessing of God that make you rich and he adds no sorrow to it.

So, to bring the hand of God to bear on your finances, whatever God says to you to do regarding your finances, do it.”