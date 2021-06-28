FG tasks NFF on Sports Development Plan

The Federal Government has given the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), ultimatum to provide a 10- year Master Plan for sports development in the country.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare disclosed this today in his office at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, during a reception in honour of Fosla Academy, winners of the Maiden Edition of the National Principal Cup competition.

According to him, “in less than one week, we will be unveiling the members of the Committee that will develop the master plan, which will be on youth development, using sports to create a funding pathway, thus, transforming Nigerian Sports into a business industry, amongst others.

Mr. Dare stated further that President Muhammadu Buhari has reclassified sports from mere entertainment to business, adding that Private Academies will have a place in the master plan and will therefore, receive attention.

“Fosla Academy is grooming leaders in sports, and we hope it realizes her dreams. We will review and see how to support Fosla Academy”, he said.

The Minister who said that grassroots sports would never have been a reality without the resuscitation of the Principal’s Cup by the Ministry, expressed optimism that with adequate training, some of the talents discovered during the tournament can make up the National Football Team.

He assured that in the next 45 days, another edition of the National Principal’s Cup will commence on a larger scale, with the introduction of more sporting events as well as partnership with the private sector.

Mr. Dare commended the Principal of the Academy for his consistency and investment in the youth and called on other Nigerians to emulate the efforts being made by the Institution to groom talents from their tender ages.

Earlier in his remarks, the Principal of Fosla Academy, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, said that the Academy was established 10 years ago, with the aim of developing talents, not only in academics, but also in the field of sports.

Alhaji Abdullahi who appealed for speedy removal of grey areas hindering the development of Sports in the country, promised to continue to give his best to the discovery of young talents in the field.