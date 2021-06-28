Gunmen kill pregnant woman, abduct husband

Richard Elesho

Suspected criminal Fulani herdsmen on Saturday evening brought tears to a family in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State. The gunmen waylaid the family killed the wife and abducted the husband.

The deceased pregnant woman, simply identified as Hawa is said to be the wife of Lukman Ibrahim, a phone and accessories dealer in Owode market, Offa.

It was gathered that the incident occurred last Saturday about 7pm while Lukman was driving his father-in-law, the pregnant wife and one of their children home along Ojoku road in Offa metropolis.

A source conversant with the tragedy said that : “The deceased operates a chemist shop at Oshunte, along Ibrahim Taiwo road, Offa.

“The kidnapped man was driving the family members home along Ojoku road when seven gunmen suspected to be Fulanis attacked them and shot the wife before whisking the husband away”.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

“The command is working hard to get the kidnapped victim rescued,” Okasanmi added