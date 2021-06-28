Kogi: Security operatives kill 2 bandits, arrest others

Monday, June 28, 2021 8:37 am


gunmen

Gunmen (file photo)

Richard Elesho

A gang of criminals terrorizing and kidnapping innocent citizens in Kotonkarffe Local Government Area LGA of Kogi and its environs met their waterloo on Saturday.

A joint security team made up of hunters, vigilantes, civilian joint task force engaged the gang in a fierce battle that lasted hours. Two of the criminals were killed, two were apprehended while others escaped with wounds.

The security team also recovered arms and amunition from the gang.

An AK-47 rifle, one ammunition, and a pump-action gun were recovered from the bandits.

Koton-Karfi Abuja-Lokoja road is a major road between the north and southern part of the country. The road has, however, become a den of robbers, kidnappers and one of the most dangerous roads in the country.

The Kogi State government has identified the road as a security flash point and have intensified the war against criminals operating in that axis.

