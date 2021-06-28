Mali’s Junta:  Playing the Russian Roulette 

Mali is facing an existential threat from (ISWAP) Islamic State West African Province and other insurgent groups that are attacking, killing, maiming and displacing Malians in different parts of the country.

France and (ECOWAS) the Economic Community of West African States had to send military contingents and arms to assist the Malian Army, which lacked the capacity and means to contain these attacks. But for this support, the entire Malian territory would have long been overrun by the terror groups.

It is in the midst of this crisis, that Colonel Goita found it expedient to overthrow an elected government, knowing that his action will strengthen the arms of the enemies of Mali, meet with stiff opposition from ECOWAS, the International Community, and increase the sufferings of the Malian people.

Colonel Goita intended to imitate the military take over in Chad, but naive about the dire consequences. Chad is in Central Africa and Mali is in West Africa, where military takeover of governments by force of arms is forbidden.

The Junta was immediately slammed with stiff sanctions; the first of which was the expulsion of Mali from the West African Economic Community ( ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) with more stringent sanctions to follow.

As a compromise, and to normalize the situation, ECOWAS established a transition government, headed by a civilian President, with Colonel Goita as the Vice President.

But, the Junta scuttled this arrangement some months later, and on 24th May, 2021, Colonel Goita assumed full powers as the President of the country. The Junta, then , invited Russian troops to replace the French contingent and the International Military Task Force. The Junta also replaced provincial governors, prefects and civilian administrators with military officers, while soldiers were reported to be scrambling for positions in the government.