No security threat at Ibadan Polytechnic — Management 

No security threat at Ibadan Polytechnic — Management 

Monday, June 28, 2021 8:30 am


By Ibukun Emiola

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has directed the resumption of normal social activities in line with existing laid down procedures.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to her, the management issued the directive after engaging all organs of the institution and resolved conflicting dates of events, seminars and examinations to the satisfaction of all.

“With this, all planned activities within the institution are to continue with strict adherence to the best practices that will promote continued peace on campus,” the statement read.

The polytechnic authority also encouraged all officers and students to join hands with the management in ensuring the sustenance of peace being enjoyed in the institution.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: 3 mins ago

    Kogi: Security operatives kill 2 bandits, arrest others
    9 hours ago

    Conversation Nigeriana (7)
    Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe: named as the African Banker of the Year 9 hours ago

    Wigwe emerges African Banker of the Year
    Governor Matawalle: sets to dump PDP for APC 9 hours ago

    All set for Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC- Official
    APC: clears Jigawa LG poll 9 hours ago

    APC clears Jigawa LG poll (full list of winners)
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 9 hours ago

    APC to begin sales of forms for congresses on July 1
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 9 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu names new 13-member LASU Governing Council
    Edo First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki and Mr. and Mrs. Abel Eromosele Ugiagbe at the wedding ceremony 9 hours ago

    Obaseki organises ‘state wedding’ for couple ‘disappointed’ by Registrar (+photos)